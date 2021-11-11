SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

