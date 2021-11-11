Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $8.72 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.72 or 0.00013382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $25.47 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.94 or 0.00352880 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

