Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $678,284.84 and approximately $58,452.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.86 or 0.07247982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,001.72 or 0.99755563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00041149 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

