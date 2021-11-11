Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 947,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selecta Biosciences stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

