Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of SIGI opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.70.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selective Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

