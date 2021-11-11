Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $73,839.92

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $73,839.92 and $45.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00074760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008915 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007484 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005245 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002881 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

