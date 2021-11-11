Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.03% of Seneca Foods worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 471.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $480.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

