Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 33,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,058. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

