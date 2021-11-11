Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $100.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.01 per share, with a total value of $3,331,990.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

