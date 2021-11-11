Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $90.74 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00037260 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00024978 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005407 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

