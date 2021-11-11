Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SERA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 14,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,304. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SERA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

