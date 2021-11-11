SF Capital (SFCP) One Day Volume Tops $94.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SF Capital has a market cap of $77,830.74 and $94.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00071728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00074167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00097557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,719.66 or 1.00085836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.32 or 0.07090980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00020024 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.