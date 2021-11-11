Sharder (SS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $114,633.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sharder has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.82 or 0.00224204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00092221 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

