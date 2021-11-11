Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%.

NASDAQ STTK traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,836. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 52,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

