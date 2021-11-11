Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,079. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

