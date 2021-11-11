Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

