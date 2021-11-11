Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoals Technologies Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,359. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 1,412.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

