ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $217.92 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -142.43 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

