ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 34,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,789.50, a P/E/G ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $53.97.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ShotSpotter stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of ShotSpotter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTI. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.