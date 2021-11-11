SHPING (SHPING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $69,280.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,185,528 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

