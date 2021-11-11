Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $810,879.00

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00092247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Shroom.Finance

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

