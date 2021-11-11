SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at JMP Securities

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

