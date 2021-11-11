Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.15

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and traded as high as $169.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $168.88, with a volume of 1,344 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

