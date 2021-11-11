Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

