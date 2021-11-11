Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Signify Health stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 3,774,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,078. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signify Health stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
