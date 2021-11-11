Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Signify Health stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 3,774,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,078. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signify Health stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SGFY. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

