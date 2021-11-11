Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 135,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $48,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.58%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

