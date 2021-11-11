Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,053 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

SPG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $171.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

