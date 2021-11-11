Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $171.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.78.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

