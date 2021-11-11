Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 143,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,477. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

