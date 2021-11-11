Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 514,952 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 2.8% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 1.72% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $133,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,565,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.48. 2,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

