Skrumble Network Trading Up 25.1% This Week (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $4.77 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00224719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.