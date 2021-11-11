Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $211.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,116. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $232,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $8,522,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 92.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $162.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

