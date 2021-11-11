Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Issues Earnings Results

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Smart Sand stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 263,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,928. The company has a market cap of $93.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.87. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.