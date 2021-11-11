SmartCash Market Cap Tops $6.94 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $586,073.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,227.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.15 or 0.07138973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.08 or 0.00394041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.33 or 0.01034343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00086374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00407287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00275514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00227579 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

