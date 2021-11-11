Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPO shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $9,728,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

