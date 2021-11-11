Snow Capital Management LP Has $2.31 Million Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

