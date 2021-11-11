Snow Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 417.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,854 shares during the quarter. Cinemark makes up approximately 1.8% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Cinemark worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cinemark by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

