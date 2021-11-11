Snow Capital Management LP Sells 15,049 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

