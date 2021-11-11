Snow Capital Management LP Sells 59,797 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,797 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

