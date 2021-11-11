Snow Capital Management LP Sells 98 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.08 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

