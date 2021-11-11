SOC Telemed (TLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. On average, analysts expect SOC Telemed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.14. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 3,154.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

TLMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

