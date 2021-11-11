SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
SOFI stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 2,678,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,480,140. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.
In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
