SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SOFI stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 2,678,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,480,140. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,238,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

