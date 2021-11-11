SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWI. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

SWI stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 908.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SolarWinds by 23.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

