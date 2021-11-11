Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.51

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $11.85. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 7,844 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

