Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 121.24%.

Sonim Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.34. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonim Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) by 200.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sonim Technologies worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

