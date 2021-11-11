Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.74. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 5,455,390 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

