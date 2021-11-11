Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CFO Julie Shamburger Sells 2,897 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.