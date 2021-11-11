Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.100 EPS.

NYSE:SWX traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 449,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,706. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

