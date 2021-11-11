Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

