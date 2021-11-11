SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Position Decreased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $122,000.

RWO opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

